Bauchi State has emerged second among 36 states of the Federation and the FCT in the implementation performance of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

The disclosure was made at a Ministerial town hall meeting for stakeholders of the programme in Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states organized by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi.

Speaking at the programme, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed attributed the emergence of the state as the 2nd in implementation performance of the programme, to the outstanding performance of the state’s implementation team.

Represented by the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, the Governor described the NG-CARES programme as critical towards tackling poverty among the beneficiaries for better living.

He said that his administration has given all the necessary support and counterpart commitment to ensure effective implementation of the NG-CARES programme so as to assist the state government in tackling the negative effects of economic crisis in the lives of poor citizens.

According to him, “We are happy that we have achieved a lot in Bauchi state in the implementation of the NG-CARES programme. This programme to us, is a welcome development as it will go a long way in taking our people out of poverty.”

Bala Mohammed added that, “My administration is committed to empowerment of our people in an effort to tackle our challenges as a result of poverty. So we will continue to support this kind of initiative from the Federal Government and Donor Agencies.”

The Governor therefore reiterated the readiness of his administration towards seeking partnership and collaboration with development partners to enable the state to access more interventions for the benefit of the state and its citizens.

He also said that his administration had established similar programmes to take care of the poor and vulnerable people across the state stressing that it is the responsibility of the government to meet the needs of the citizens who entrusted it with such.

The Governor then commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari for coming up with the NG-CARES programme which he said has mitigated the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic among people of the country.

He also commended the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for implementation of the programme effectively and efficiently.





In his remarks, Bauchi State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo described the programme as timely as it helped ameliorate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic among people of the state.

He assured that his Ministry will continue to key into any programme that is aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

