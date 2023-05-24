President Muhammed Buhari is currently presiding over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) being the last before he exits office after eight years.

Before the commencement of the session taking place in the Council Chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja, he administered the oath of office on seven federal commissioners of the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

They include Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu State), Peter Opara (Imo State), Hawa Aliyu (Jigawa State), and Rekiya Haruna (Kebbi State).

Others are Ismaila Agaka (Kwara State), Kolawole Abimbola (Oyo State) and Ayuba Ngako (Federal Capital Territory).

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also presented the report on the health reform committee to the President at the meeting.

Osinbajo chaired the committee put in place to develop a roadmap to achieving Universal Health Coverage in the country.

One of its recommendations is to improve funding of the health sector above 10 percent.

More details later…

