Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau on Monday reiterated the determination of the State to promptly pay all its counterpart funds for the good of the people of the state.

Auwal Jatau made the assertion in his office during the Quarterly review meeting of the State Task Force (STF) on Primary Healthcare (PHC), which he co-chairs with the Emir of Dass, Alh Usman Bilyaminu Othman.

The Deputy Governor who was sworn in on May 29th, officially took over the chairmanship of the Committee in his capacity as the Deputy Governor.

Speaking while welcoming members of the Committee for a maiden meeting held at the Conference Hall of Deputy Governor’s Office, Auwal Jatau pledged to provide good leadership that will assist the state government to achieve its goals on primary healthcare delivery.

The Deputy Governor solicited the support and cooperation of the entire membership of the State Task Force Committee on Primary Healthcare notably the local government chairmen, traditional leaders, development partners, and other relevant stakeholders in order to ensure effective implementation of the committee’s objectives.

He expressed gratitude to the co-chair of the committee who is the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, for his steadfastness and commitment towards the Committee’s assignment.

He especially noted the efforts at the grassroots level and observed that the social mobilization and community engagement activities could not have been striving without his productive intervention.

According to him, “I am delighted to welcome you all to this meeting of the State Task Force Committee on Primary Health Care. As you are all aware, this is the first time I am chairing this kind of meeting since my assumption as the new Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.”

Auwal Jatau added that, “Interestingly, the management of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency had briefed me on the composition, terms of reference and roles and responsibilities of the Task Force.”

He added that, “Let me assure you that, in my capacity as the new chairman, I will ensure that quarterly review meetings is holding as scheduled.”

