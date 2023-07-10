APC Professionals Council, a group within the ruling party, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), saying that his emergence was a clear testimony that Nigeria was getting the deserved recognition among the regional blocs and across the continent of Africa.

Tinubu’s emergence was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea Bissau on Sunday.

National Director General of the Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, said this in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos, noting that the development was the beginning of fresh focus and a renewed direction for ECOWAS.

The APC chieftain expressed the hope that President Tinubu would galvanize the strength of the regional body to pursue a common agenda that would enhance its security, and economic prosperity.

“We are hopeful that as a democratic, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will lead this great body to harness its numerous potentials that will undoubtedly be for the good of individual member countries and the region as a whole,” Bamigbade stated.

Tinubu takes over from President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau as ECOWAS chair.

The 63rd Ordinary Session summit was the first engagement of Tinubu within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, succeeding former President Muhammadu Buhari.

