Atiku Galadima – Maiduguri

Maiduguri Monday market popularly known as Kasuwar Litinin located within the Borno State capital has been engulfed by a fire outbreak.

The fire started around 4:00 am in the morning but at the time of filing this report, the cause of the incident was still unknown

Monday market is a large market in Borno State in which people from neighbouring countries Chad, Niger and Cameroon come to buy goods.

Speaking to Tribune online, one of the traders described the outbreak as catastrophic from God, saying “I don’t know what to say I cannot rescue my shop. From Allah we are and unto him, we shall return.

The fire service has deployed its men currently to control the fire from escalating to other shops in the market.

At the time of filling this report, no life was lost nor injury recorded.

