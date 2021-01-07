Bauchi CAN elects new officials, preaches unity

Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has elected a new set of officials who will run affairs of the Chapter for the next three years.

Those elected in the keenly contested election held at ECWA Church 1 are Chairman – Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus of CCN bloc; Vice-Chairman – Rev Fr Lazarus Gizo CSN bloc; Secretary – Pastor Mathew Wakili Laslimbo of ECWA bloc; Ass Sec – Evang Emmanuel Okerie of AOIC bloc; Treasurer – Pastor Promise Yohanna of PFN bloc and Fin Sec – Comrade Habila Daniel of TEKAN bloc.

In his post-election speech, Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus reiterated the need for unity in the church if it must play an active role in correcting the ills in the society, stressing that if people cannot have safety in the church then there is a very big problem.

He added that the church must remain outspoken in order to direct the path of leadership in the society, declaring that the truth must be told no matter the situation warning, however, that the church must be divorced from politics.

Dimeus assured that the exco will study the records of the immediate past executive in order to be able to consolidate on the positive achievements while things that will promote Christianity will be emphasised.

He also promised that the ongoing project for the establishment of a college of nursing and midwifery will be continued to completion soliciting for support and cooperation from the members.

Earlier, the immediate past Chairman, Rev Joshua Ray Maina called for cooperation and unity among Christians in the state, lamenting that things are not done in the right way in recent times a development he said negatively affected the growth of the church.

He, however, said that the cordial relationship between Christians and Muslims in the state has positively improved.

Maina then encouraged the new exco members to see themselves as servant-leaders if they must succeed, stressing that “you have to be one united entity, carry everybody along and be opened in your leadership so that you can gain the confidence of the followers.”

