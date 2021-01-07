Seplat stocks push market to positive close by 0.31 per cent

Renewed interest in Seplat shares, on Thursday, buoyed the local equities market index to climb by 0.31 per cent to close at 40,590.85 points.

Against the foregoing, the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All Share Index (ASI) notched a 0.3 pee cent gain with Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns both increasing to +0.79 per cent.

Similarly, the market’s worth appreciated to N21.22 trillion as investors gain N65.73 billion.

Overall performance was uptick as the Exchange recorded 27 gainers as against 14 losers at the close of the trading session.

FTN Cocoa and Seplat topped the gainers’ list after appreciating by ten per cent respectively, while Sovereign Insurance and Courville recorded the largest losses of the day after shedding 9.1 per cent and 8.7 per cent from their respective shares.

The performance was positive across sub-sector indices tracked as three out of five closed in green; the NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods and the NSE Oil/Gas increased by 0.53 per cent, 0.75 per cent and 5.65 per cent respectively.

On the flip side, the NSE Insurance index fell by 0.02 per cent while the NSE Industrial index closed flat.

The activity was upbeat as the total volume of trades increased significantly by 755.0 per cent to 2.13 billion units, valued at N7.51 billion, and exchanged in 4,558 deals.

Champion Breweries was the most traded stock by volume and value at 1.91 billion units and N4.95 billion, respectively.

