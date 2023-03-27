By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamawa LGA of Bauchi State have been commended for working tirelessly for the victory of the party in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

The commendation was made when the Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Foundation organized an event for stakeholders of the APC in the Gamawa local government area to celebrate the successes the party recorded in the 2023 general elections.

In his welcoming address at the meeting held at the Maitama Tuggar Foundation office along Bauchi-Jos road, APC chairman of Gamawa, Alhaji Ahmad Suba, commended all the party stakeholders in Gamawa LGA describing them as committed and dedicated members.

On his part, the Director General of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Foundation, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Tukura, said that the purpose of the event was to appreciate the stakeholders in Gamawa local government area for their doggedness and support during the just concluded Governorship and state assembly elections in Bauchi.

He expressed gratitude to the party faithfuls that their resilience and doggedness let the party to succeed in producing a House of Representatives and State Assembly members respectively.

While commending Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar for initiating numerous ways of ensuring the progress of Gamawa local government, Bello Tukura called for prayers for the foundation to attract more dividends of democracy to the area.

According to him, “The elections have come and gone, through Ambassador Tuggar, we got so many interventions that led to the peaceful conduct of the exercise here”.

Bello Tukura who expressed gratitude to God that the APC recorded a lot of successes, urged the stakeholders not to relent in praying for the elected lawmakers as well as offer meaningful advises that could lead to the progress of Gamawa Local Government area.

Speaking on behalf of himself and the House of Representatives member for Gamawa federal constituency, Adamu Ibrahim Gamawa, House of assembly member-elect for Udubo state constituency, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Lele thanked Ambassador Maitama Tuggar for his immense contribution to the success of the APC not only in Gamawa but Bauchi state as a whole.

According to him, the House of Representatives-elect for Gamawa, Adamu Ibrahim Gamawa and himself are grateful to the APC stakeholders in the local government for standing strongly behind them before, during and even after the election which returned them elected.





The lawmaker-elect expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and the DG of Maitama Tuggar Foundation, Usman Tuggar as well as the entire people of Gamawa for their support.

“We lack words to thank these individuals and the entire people of Gamawa who worked tirelessly to ensure our success, we pray for God to unite the people of Gamawa the more”, the Assembly member-elect said.

while praying God to reward them abundantly for their doggedness during the election, the Assembly member-elect recalled that the APC stakeholders in Gamawa have supported their aspirations massively from the electioneering process to the day they were announced as winners.

The lawmaker called on the people of Gamawa not to relent in giving them meaningful contributions in order to enable them succeed in the discharge of their constitutional mandates, even as he called on the Assembly member-elect for constructive criticisms from the people of Gamawa.

“They should not be telling us what we want to hear only, no, let them be telling us the truth about issues, what were the promises we made during our Campaigns, what have we been able to do, what is it that we have not done so that we can move on the same page with them” he said.

“We all have a stake as people of Gamawa, Gamawa is our home, we don’t have another home better than Gamawa, there is no where we can be proud of like Gamawa, let us all put Gamawa first in whatever we will do”, he appealed.

“On behalf of House of Representatives member-elect, and myself, I am begging you in the name of God, let us all be involved in the Gamawa project, don’t fold your arms, let it not be like, whatever myself and the Reps member-elect do is final” he said.

“Prayers is the first thing to do, followed by advise. We can not succeed without your prayers, we can not succeed without God’s guidance, with prayers and your continued support and advices, we can succeed”, Hon Lele assured.

According to him, Gamawa is bedeviled by numerous challenges such that even potable drinking water is beyond its reach.

He revealed that only 30 out of 100 percent residents of Gamawa have access to potable drinking water, leaving 70 percent of the population in need.

Hon Lele, who said there can’t be development in any local government that has not overcome water problem, assured that with the support of stakeholders, the issue can be addressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE