By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has disclosed its readiness to deploy 500,000 metres worth N37 billions to Anambra State.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director/CEO of EEDC,Praveen Chorghade, at the weekend in Awka during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EEDC and Anambra State government, to ensure steady power supply across the state.

Chorghade said the MoU was designed to achieve an overall business turnaround that would contribute to the enhancement of service delivery, commercial performance, shareholders and stakeholders value addition.

He also stated that the partnership will strengthen the business relationship between EEDC and the state and unlock opportunities for attracting additional investments to achieve the twin objectives of increased reliability of power supply and commercial performance.

He further stated that the model will improve service to customers and provide additional networks required to increase both reliability and quality of supply towards attaining a 24/7 supply in the state.

“In order to strengthen our chosen franchise model we have procured the services of a reputable Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the name of Siemens, as our technical services partner. We shall leverage on this partnership to access high quality products and solutions for accelerating the quality and quantum of electricity being provided in Anambra state.

“More than five hundred thousand new meters estimated to cost about 37 billion naira are needed to close Anambra State’s metering gap and this will definitely curtail losses emanating from estimated billing and customers unwillingness to pay” he said.

The MD appealed to the Anambra State government to assist with public enlightenment and the use of local security apparatus to checkmate vandalisation of EEDC’s facilities in the state.

Speaking on the partnership, the state Governor, Charles Soludo, expressed optimism that the partnership will translate into positive changes in the lives of Anambra people, describing the model as a healthy journey to a prosperous smart megacity.

According to him, the signing of MoU was a consummation of a long standing relationship with EEDC.





In his speech,the chairman of EEDC, Sir Emeka Offor, described the day as crucial for him as an indigene of the state and commended the zeal and co-operation of the Governor and his administration.

He expressed optimism that with the commencement of the implementation of the project, that within the next 18 months, major cities in Anambra will begin to get at least 18 hours of power supply.

Tribune Online gathered that Governor Soludo and the State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Julius Emeka, signed on behalf of the State government, while the chairman of EEDC, Sir Emeka Offor signed on behalf of his organisation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE