Nigerian Comedian, Bright Okpara aka Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, Kiekie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl and many others have featured in Prime Video’s first unscripted African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, that will launch on July 14.

Other comedians include Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki, with the series seeing Basketmouth pit 10 of Nigeria’s best comedy and entertainment stars against one another in a celebrity showdown where anything can happen.

Speaking on this initiative, Head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu expressed excitement towards bringing Prime Video customers a genre most loved and consumed by Nigerian audiences around the world.

Wangi assured that audiences are going to love seeing a series full of incredible Nigerian humour and comedic talent with this A-List lineup of comedians, who will test each other’s limits in the pursuit of laughter in LOL: Last One Laughing Naija.

Speaking also, Head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video, Ned Mitchell said the Last One Laughing Naija is a global hit for Prime Video, and that’s why they are excited to bring its very own version to customers in Nigeria.

Ned stated that Last One Laughing Naija will continue to set the tone and standard of the authentic Nigerian stories and genres we want to share with our audiences at home and abroad, and our commitment to the local TV and film industry.

Tribune Online gathered that It is the latest project from Amazon Prime Video following the success of projects like Gangs of Lagos and Brotherhood by Jáde Osiberu along with others like Breath of Life, King of Thieves; Hey, You!; and Palava! as well as TV serials, Beyond the Veil and Grind.





