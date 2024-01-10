A cinematic content featuring Nigeria’s leading female music superstar, Tiwa Savage, is due to debut on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Titled ‘Water and Garri’, the movie is a production of Everything Savage and Unbound Studios and will see the debut of the award-winning star known for her soulful voice and hit songs.

Directed by Meji Alabi, ‘Water and Garri’ joins Prime Video Nigeria’s expanding slate of rich Nollywood content including ‘Gangs of Lagos’, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’ and ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ as a great way to begin 2024.

The drama tells the story of Aisha (Savage), an ambitious fashion designer, as she returns to her native country following the loss of a family member after she has been away for 10 years away in the United States. With changes having taken place at home, including escalating violence and building tensions, Aisha must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind while reconnecting with family, old friends, and her past love.

Filmed in neighbouring Ghana, the cinematic feature presents a great blend of cinematography and storytelling while also starring talented stars like Mike Afolarin (Far From Home), Andrew Bunting (Dynamite), and Jemima Osunde (New Money). “Audiences around the world are looking for well-made, contemporary African stories, and Water and Garri delivers that with a fresh perspective,” Ayanna Lonian, Director, Content acquisition at Prime Video, said.

“Both Meji Alabi, as film director, and Tiwa Savage, as the lead, have truly delivered a stellar debut alongside the rest of the incredibly talented cast and crew,” she added.

Speaking about the movie, Tiwa Savage, who is known for hit songs like ‘Somebody’s Son’, ‘Stamina’, ‘Koroba’, ‘Lova Lova’, ‘Pick Up’ among many others, expressed her excitement.

“Developing and shooting also widely known as the Queen of Afrobeats, said.

“My film, from an idea to launching globally on Prime Video is a dream fulfilled. I am excited for my fans and newer audiences to experience this vulnerable side of me that I have never shown. Meji Alabi brought the story to life in such a beautiful way, and I cannot wait to share it with the world,” she added.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video who understood this cultural milestone celebrating the cross-power of film and music, especially out of Africa at this exciting time,” Jimi Adesanya, producer and Unbound Studios executive, said.

‘Water and Garri’, a co-production between Everything Savage, Unbound Studios, and JM Films, was written by Comfort Emmanuel, directed and edited by Meji Alabi, produced by Jimi Adesanya and with music by Tiwa Savage. Tiwa Savage, Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna, Jimi Adesanya, and Meji Alabi also serve as executive producers.

With its premiere slated for early 2024, the Nigerian content joins Prime Video’s selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies such as Gen V, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Riches, and Coming 2 America.

Other Nollywood movies and TV serials such as Brotherhood, Battle on Buka Street, Big Love, Sista, The Trade, King of Thieves, Christmas in Miami, Hey You!, Superstar, Palava!, Progressive Tailors Club, Bad Comments, Badamasi, Beyond the Veil, Grind, are also available on affordable Amazon Prime Video subscriptions.

