A socio-cultural organisation, the Ijaw Diaspora Council, has announced strategic and stakeholder-engaging initiatives capable of fostering community development and promoting cultural heritage across the Ijaw Nation.

This was as the group revealed it was poised to support the advancement of the Ijaw Nation while actualizing the vision of its founding fathers globally.

The Secretary General of the group, Dr. Edward Agabi, said this in a statement issued on Monday.

According to him, the IDC has put measures in place towards achieving its legal empowerment programme, community development projects, cultural exchange and promotion, and global networking and collaboration agenda in 2024.

He said, “The Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) proudly unveils its strategic initiatives for the year 2024, outlining key projects and goals aimed at fostering community development, promoting cultural heritage, and supporting the advancement of Ijaw people globally.

“As a leading Nigerian Diaspora organisation, the Ijaw Diaspora Council remains deeply committed to actualizing the vision of the Ijaw founding fathers and championing the internationalisation agenda of the Ijaw Nation while maintaining a strong focus on the well-being of local communities. The following highlights the key areas of focus for the organisation in 2024:

“In line with our commitment to supporting the professional growth of the Ijaw people, IDC will launch a Legal Empowerment Programme to provide mentorship, guidance, and resources for young legal practitioners in the Ijaw Nation.

This initiative is particularly inspired by the recent elevation of young Ijaw men to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“IDC will continue its investment in local communities in the various Ijaw towns, counties, cities, and states. Through various community development projects, the organisation aims to address critical needs and contribute to the overall improvement of living conditions for the residents.

“The Ijaw Diaspora Council recognises the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Ijaw people.

In 2024, the organisation will organise cultural exchange programmes, events, and initiatives in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to celebrate and share the unique traditions, language, and history of the Ijaw Nation.

“To strengthen the global presence of the Ijaw people, IDC will actively engage in networking and collaboration with other Diaspora organisations, governments, and international bodies.

This approach aims to create opportunities for partnerships that will enhance the visibility and influence of the Ijaw community on the international stage.

“The Ijaw Diaspora Council expresses gratitude for the continued support of its members and business partners.

The organisation remains dedicated to its mission of fostering environmental justice, eradication of exploitation, unity, empowerment, and progress for the Ijaw people, both at home and abroad.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…