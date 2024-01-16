The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, has cautioned politicians against dragging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s name into state political matters.

Odu, who stated this in a statement signed by her, also advised politicians in the state to embrace peace and not allow their interest in the 2023 governorship election to derail the existing peace in the state.

The SSG warned against statements that could incite people against one another, describing as saddening the plot by the online news platform and its financiers to fan the embers of crisis in a state from where its proprietor hails.

Odu, who denied the online report that she had a shouting match with Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa over any matter, said some elements within the state are fanning the embers of violence in the state

She described as disgusting the report that she threatened to throw Governor Ayedatiwa out of office with President Tinubu’s backing, saying the plot was hatched to cause division within the state

Odu described such a report as a deliberate attempt to give the president and father of the nation a very bad impression of her.

She said, “The report that I threatened to throw the governor out of office because I have President Tinubu’s backing can only come from someone who has no knowledge about the way governance works.

“How do you throw out a governor who has committed no obvious offence against the constitution? If the online platform knows of any constitutional infraction committed by the governor to warrant his being thrown out, the online news platform should say so, but as for me, I don’t know any.”.

“As someone who understands Mr President’s respect for order and who has enormous respect for the office and person of the President, I would never even think of bringing him into any matter that will be a mere distraction to him, even if there is any, and in any case, where is the power tussle that the online news is talking about?”

“Honourable Lucky Ayedatiwa is the governor, and that is not in dispute. Also, I have enormous respect for the office of governor and will always respect Governor Ayedatiwa, who is my brother.”

Odu, who assured that she would do her work diligently and responsibly till her last day in office, pointed out that Ondo State is bigger than anyone and that she would not be a party to bringing the state down.

“Those who wish to cause crisis in the state should remember that posterity will judge them, and the spirit of the founding fathers of the state will stand against them.”

Odu described as laughable the claim that she called the governor an impostor, stressing that she is too educated to use words with no bearing on a conversation.

“Why would any right-thinking person call Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, who was duly sworn in as governor by the Chief Judge of the State, an impostor?

“Again, I say that if the online platform knows what qualifies Ayedatiwa as an impostor, it is free to let it out but I am not an illiterate person who will use words without knowing their meaning.”

The SSG implored the governor to conduct an integrity test on members of the State Executive Council to identify those who misrepresent facts about events at the meetings of the Council to avoid a situation whereby they would destroy his government.

