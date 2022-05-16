BASEPA evacuated 1750 trips of waste from 38 dump sites in first quarter of 2022

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has presented the first quarter of 2022 progress report on the Solid Waste Management Evacuation declaring that it evacuated 1750 trips from about 38 suitable and non-suitable waste collection centres in the State capital with Bakin Kura and Bluespot Waste Collection centres as the most frequent ones.

A paper presented by the Desk Officer, Solid Waste Management of the Agency, Habila Simon Danlami showed that within the period under review, BASEPA and Cosmopolitan Cleaners Limited evacuated the waste from the different dump sites.

The paper also identified about 80 Solid Waste Collection centres across the metropolis of which more than 55 % were cancelled through the Municipal Solid Waste Management Framework (MSWMF) introduced by BASEPA.

In his contribution, the Director-General of the Agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir commended the Desk Officer for a wonderful presentation and said the idea of the interaction is to make everyone aware of what the Agency is doing and to also receive feedback from members of staff on how best the Agency will handle its activities and for them to be good ambassadors of BASEPA.

On the issue of indiscriminate and unhealthy dumping of wastes by the roadside, the Director-General said that the Agency has already identified some of the dirtiest streets in the metropolis and all attachments have been concluded for the ban which Nassarawa Street will be pilot, while the others will follow subsequently.

A criteria to be considered while setting a collection centre is the socio-economic status of the community on whether they can afford to engage service providers or not among others.





Other important issues discussed during the interaction are the issues of scavenging business and the proposal of siting land outside the metropolis for the operators and the final drafting and presentation of the reviewed legal instruments of the Agency for onward transmission to the His Excellency and to the State Assembly for legislative actions.

All other Directors, Desk Officers and members of staff who spoke during the interaction made important contributions and suggestions on how best to handle the affairs of the Agency and commended the Director-General for providing the avenue for all to take charge as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media to DG BASEPA.

