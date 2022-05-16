Sit-at-home: Residents scamper for safety in Imo

The Monday sit-at-home order in Owerri, Imo State capital, today took a different diamension as residents and traders out of fear of attack by suspected gunmen scampered for their safety.

The situation brought additional apprehension and anxiety among commercial bus drivers and some citizens of the State who had managed to come out to pick few items in the market for their families even as they quickly abandoned their shoppings and took to their heals.

The rumour of the attack came when some markets such as Eke Ukwu Owerri, Relief Market, and shops amongst others that were opened for business brought to immediate closure of the markets.

The traders in the streets of Owerri, Ekeukwu and its sub- markets deserted their goods and wear while others immediately closed their shops and zoomed off to avoid being attacked.

While a good number of the traders got themselves wounded in the course of running for their safety, others had their goods destroyed.

Effort made to reach the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham as at the time of filing this report failed as his mobile phone line could not go through.





