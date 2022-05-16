Sit-at-home: Residents scamper for safety in Imo

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
Residents scampes safety Imo,

The Monday sit-at-home order in Owerri, Imo State capital, today took a different diamension as residents and traders out of fear of attack by suspected gunmen scampered for their safety.

The situation brought additional apprehension and anxiety among commercial bus drivers and some citizens of the State who had managed to come out to pick few items in the market for their families even as they quickly abandoned their shoppings and took to their heals.

The rumour of the attack came when some markets such as Eke Ukwu Owerri, Relief Market, and shops amongst others that were opened for business brought to immediate closure of the markets.

The traders in the streets of Owerri, Ekeukwu and its sub- markets deserted their goods and wear while others immediately closed their shops and zoomed off to avoid being attacked.

While a good number of the traders got themselves wounded in the course of running for their safety, others had their goods destroyed.

Effort made to reach the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham as at the time of filing this report failed as his mobile phone line could not go through.


IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

(JUST IN): Amaechi resigns as Transportation Minister

Latest News

Gunmen kill six, abduct village head in Kano South

Latest News

Indonesia’s ban on oil palm products exportation puts pressure on Nigerian…

Latest News

2023: APC clears Adegoke for Oyo South senatorial primaries

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More