Bars, gyms reopen as Iceland exits emergency coronavirus alert

Iceland eased its national alert against the coronavirus, on Monday, allowing for public gatherings of up to 200 people and night clubs and gyms to reopen as the country nears complete recovery from the outbreak.

The North Atlantic nation, which limited the virus spread through a meticulous test and trace strategy and a full lockdown, has confirmed 1,804 infections and 10 deaths. But there have been only five reported new cases in May, and more than 99 per cent of infected persons have recovered.

Iceland’s alert level was lowered from ‘emergency phase’ to ‘alert phase’, the second of three stages, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Gyms can now reopen, though only at half capacity, while bars and restaurants can serve customers until 11 pm, it said.

Public gatherings of up to 200 persons will be allowed and a two-metre (6.6 feet) social distancing rule has become optional, but still recommended by authorities.

Iceland started lifting lockdown restrictions in early May, allowing hair salons, museums and schools to reopen, after the country’s chief epidemiologist said the outbreak was past its peak.

The chief epidemiologist had advised that the first phase in the easing of restrictions “does not seem to have led to a rise in infections,” the government statement said. Remaining restrictions are set to be lifted on June 21.

Coronavirus tests have been performed on 58,844 Icelanders, or more than 16% of its people – a greater proportion than in almost any other country thanks in part to its small population.

Only three people are now known to be infected with the virus. Seven of the 10 people who died were over 70 years old.

The pandemic has hit Iceland’s tourism-dependant economy hard and prompted the central bank to cut its main rate twice and the government to spend around $2 billion in financial aid to stricken businesses and individuals left jobless.

(Reuters)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story