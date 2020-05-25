PDP zonal vice-chairman assures aspirants of fair play, denies endorsing Obaseki

Ahead of the June 20 governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, the zonal vice-chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi has assured all the aspirants of a level playing field.

Ogidi who spoke yesterday, Sunday in Benin at the party secretariat shortly after a meeting with the Dr Tony Aziegbemi-led state executive council dismissed insinuations that the party has an anointed aspirant in the person of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for the September election.

Tribune Online reports that he debunked the rumour presently making the rounds that Governor Obaseki intends to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP and run on the ticket of the main opposition party following his disagreement with the party national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The zonal vice-chairman, who predicted victory for the PDP in the forthcoming election, however, said that the doors of the party are opened to anybody who intends to defect to the party and will not bar the door, so long as the defector abides by the laws of the party.

He said: “If Governor Obaseki comes we will take him. We can’t drive anybody from entering. Our doors are wide opened. I am not, however, aware that he has started negotiations with us with a view to defecting.

If the governor has seen the light and wants to come to the PDP, he is welcome.

“We have a procedure. There is going to be primary. The PDP does not award. If you win the primary, you become the candidate. We have started selling forms. The sale of forms ends on Friday, after that we screen. After then, we go for primary and whoever wins is the candidate.”

Aziegbemi predicted that the PDP will sweep the election, adding all that the opposition needs is unity as the reality on the ground favours a change as a result of the internal wrangling and lacklustre performance of the APC in the last 11 years since it took over the reins of power in the state.