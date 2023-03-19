By Segun Adebayo

Nigerian pop star, Wizkid, is back in Lagos to begin immediate work on some of his pending music projects and collaborations.

The singer had been on tour of Europe for months and is believed to be back in Nigeria to complete a number of music engagements that would keep him here for another six weeks.

Information pieced together by R revealed that the father of three would be visiting a number of places within and outside Lagos and has already been seen hanging out with Wande Coal and a few other friends to enjoy the brief holiday.

With ‘More Love, Less Ego’ tour now suspended, Wizkid, it was learnt, will be spending more time in Nigeria with his family and friends before he jets out again to prepare for his first show in July in the United Kingdom.

Recall that the artiste rescheduled his “More Love, Less Ego” tour for the fall season, which is September through December. However, he did not provide specific dates.

