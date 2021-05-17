Banks, schools, airport, train station, electricity shut in Kaduna as Labour strike begins

Electricity supply, government schools and offices, banks, airport, train station have been totally shut in Kaduna as Labour, under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commenced a five-day warning strike in the state.

Workers, across the state and leadership of all the affiliate unions of NLC, are presently in Kaduna, the capital city of Kaduna State to ensure the success of the strike.

As early as 8 am, workers have gathered at the state office of NLC, by the state secretariat carrying placards with various inscriptions against the state governments, to commence a protest.

Leading the workers presently is the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who just declared that there “is no retreat and no surrender,” until the state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai reverses the sack of workers and pay those who have been sacked about four years ago.

He stated that the Kaduna State government has been feeding the public with lies as none of the Labour unions and their leaders was consulted as claimed by the government.

