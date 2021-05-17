Sokoto APC tasks gov Tambuwal on responsibilities to citizens

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Sokoto State Chapter has called on the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to urgently wake up to his responsibilities to the people of the state.

The party also congratulated people and residents of Sokoto State on the successful completion of Ramadan and subsequent celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the party in the state, Honourable Isa Sadiq Acida, and made available to newsmen in the state on Sunday, the party tasked the Sokoto State government to come alive with its responsibility to the people of the state.

The party expressed its concerned about the ongoing Mabera flood control project, which is billed for completion before the rains set in.

“From all indications, the project may not be completed as scheduled.

“A cursory look at the project implementation leaves no one in doubt that the people of Mabera may end up with the worst flooding experience in their lives this coming rainy season.

“We in the APC, therefore, wish to call on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to ensure that he keeps his promise of completing the project, according to the terms agreed with the international financiers, who have graciously accepted to fund the project.

“To fail to do so is to fail both the financiers and the people, as well as inflict more pains and discomfort to the people’s lives.”

The statement further attacked the state government on the issue of the recent Central Market fire incident and its effect.

It accused the state government of demonstrating a complete lack of interest in the lives of the victims of the disaster and utter neglect of the importance of marketing and commerce in the economic well being of the state.

“Since the unfortunate incident, virtually nothing has been done to these traders. Apparently, the Sokoto State Government has either lost interest in the matter or does not know what to do.

“We are not also unaware that the government has received donations running into hundreds of millions, if not billions, from philanthropic organizations and individuals, but has chosen to sleep over the money and leave the victims to their fate.

“The Sokoto State Government appears comfortable with its urban concentrated and mostly stagnated projects, while the rural areas continue to suffer total neglect. What is more painful, is that the funds meant for the rural areas continue to find their way into unknown destinations.

“This action of diversion of local government funds, and starving them of vital financial capability, is partly responsible for the worsening security situation in the local governments.

“We, therefore, wish to reiterate our call for empowering the local government councils financially, through the release of monies meant for them, to save the system from imminent collapse.

“Another problem that continues to occupy the social and political space, is the issue of perennial water scarcity in Sokoto metropolis, which has remained a recurring decimal since the beginning of the Tambuwal administration.” the statement added.

