Group counsels middle-aged Muslims, others, honours ‘people of virtue’

MUSLIMS approaching the ages of 40 and above have been advised to go for regular checkup so as to discover possible diseases in time.

This advice was given in Lagos at a health and retirement conversation organised by the Majlis Tajdeed Tadhamunul Muslimeen Association (MTTMA) for people approaching age 40 and above.

In an address, the head of MTTMA, Agege zone, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, remarked that “age 40 is the new beginning.”

He said: “We have organised this Professional Day to discuss very vital issues in the life of humans in our clime that we often neglect, health challenges at age 40 and retirement plan.

“We are also going to recognise people of virtue in the society who have contributed to the growth and development of human capital so that they can be encouraged to do more and others can follow in their footsteps to avoid people of low value dictating to the younger generation.

The awardees were picked from private establishments and government-owned intuitions, ranging from state and federal to multinationals.

The awardees in the male category included a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Director of Education, Mr Munirudeen Adekunle; Deputy Registrar and Counsellor, Lagos State University, Mr Sulaimon Adenle; Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Precision Ltd, Mr Idowu Yekeen; Senior Financial Planning General Electric (GE) and President, Muslim Professional Accountants Association of Nigeria, Mr Mutiu Adelu and the principal of Al-Hikimat College, Alhaji Misbaudeen Bishi.

The female awardees were a director at Al-Hikimat Schools, Mrs Aminah AbdulKareem; Deputy Director, IT Department, Voice of Nigeria and board member of HOPEWIN, Hajiya Aminat Fagbemi-Solarin; and an educationist and Deputy Director of Education with the Lagos State government, Hajiya Sowemimo Khadijah Ololade.

Speaking to the participants on the topic ‘Midlife Health Challenges: Age 40 and Above’, Head of Dialysis at the Gbagada General Hospital, Dr Abdul Wasiu Busari identified health and time as two important things that human beings take for granted.

He advised the participants to go for regular checkup so as to discover possible diseases early.

According to him, regular exercise and eating right are key for people that have attained the age of 40 and youngsters, too.

He added that “the best period for reproduction is age 18-25.”

The participants were taken through life after work by the Chief Executive Officer of BestMould Nigeria Ltd, Mr AbdurRasheed Anifowoshe.





Anifowoshe enlightened the participants about the ‘Bathtub Curve’ which states that infant mortality is between ages 0 and 20, constant failure stage (useful life) falls within age 21–40 while the final one, the wear-out stage is between age 41 and above.”

