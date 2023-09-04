The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria, Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, have expressed their readiness to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) two days warning strike over warning economic hardship caused by the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

A press statement jointly signed by NUATE, ANAP and NAAPE General Secretaries, Comrade Ocheme Aba, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu and Comrade Umoh ofonime, directly to all aviation workers and said; “As you are all aware, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed a 2day nationwide warning strike due to the present regime of subsidy removal, which has wrecked untold hardship on workers and the common people generally.

“Accordingly, as affiliates of NLC, all state councils and Branches of the above named Trade Unions are hereby directed to fully join the respective State Councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress in all states on September 5th and 6th, 2023 for the strike action.

“Aviation workers are hereby directed to stay at home during these periods. All must comply.”

In the same vein, the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, said, “In line with the communique issued after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday 31st August, 2023 that all affiliates should direct all its members to commence two day’s withdrawal of services from Tuesday and Wednesday the 5th and 6th of September, 2023.

“The directive is imperative to get the needed attention of government and warn it off its new found love of meddling in the internal affairs of Unions rather than address the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves.

“We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off duties for two the days”

