The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed that its affiliate unions will shut down the economy across the country on Tuesday, September 5th, and Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, respectively.

The protest is as a result of the failure of the federal government to provide necessary palliatives to cushion the effect of the excruciating hardship Nigerians are passing through due to the removal of subsidy.

This was contained in a communique signed by the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, as part of the resolution reached at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of Congress, held in Abuja its National Symposium.

The warning strike is in preparation for an indefinite strike, which Congress has warned would commence within the next 14 working days should the government fail to undertake measures to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and also to demand that the policemen deployed to illegally occupy the National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) be withdrawn.

Ajaero, who noted that Congress would shut down the operations of Peace Airline and others against workers’ unionization and cripple activities in Imo State over abuse of workers’ rights, advised the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, to focus on how to provide houses for residents rather than demolishing structures built from years of hard work or prepare to meet Nigerian workers on the streets.

The Communique partly reads: “In an all-inclusive session, the National Executive Council (NEC) deeply analyzed the prevailing national sentiment, taking into account the extensive hardships and deprivation afflicting our citizens across all states of the federation. The council scrutinized the federal government’s failure to establish essential structures to address the widespread suffering in our nation.





“Furthermore, it considered the government’s deliberate neglect and disregard for engaging with national stakeholders through the channels of social dialogue, a commitment it had solemnly declared during the President’s inaugural address on May 29, 2023.

“It further examined the renewed threats against trade unions and their leaders by various Governors and organisations and was alarmed by the new dimensions and shape these sordid events have taken.

“Consequently, NEC-in-Session resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today Until steps are taken by the Government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced around the country.

“To commence a 2-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday & Wednesday the 5th & 6th of September, 2023, to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the State vacates the illegally occupied National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“To embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo State within this month of September 2023 in preparation for a major shutdown of the state to compel the state government to stop the abuse and violation of the rights and privileges of workers and trade unions in the state.

“To begin the shutdown of the operations of Airpeace Airline and other companies in the Aviation sector that are involved in serial violation of the rights of workers in the sector to freedom of Association and to collectively bargain and Organise.

“To call on communities around the nation to stop taking laws into their hands but report to the authorities for amicable resolution any matter involving members of the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), which is one of our affiliates.

“To demand that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory desist from threatening poor masses in the FCT with demolition of their properties built from their years of toil but should focus more on making houses available to the people. He is not a Minister of Demolition and should be prepared to meet Nigerian workers and citizens on the street if he carries out his insensitive utterances.”

