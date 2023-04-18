Suspected bandits have attacked Unguwan Liman village in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they killed the village head and abducted several others.

A resident of the area, Noohu Uban Marayu disclosed in an interview on Monday that the hoodlums threatened to launch another attack on communities in the area soon.

According to him, the invaders attacked the house of the village head which is three kilometers from Unguwan Liman where they killed him.

He said they’re yet to find out the actual number of those kidnapped even though he disclosed that an unspecified number of people were kidnapped comprising of males and females were kidnapped in nearby Kwanan Shehu village.

“They looted shops also. May the mercy and protection of Allah continue to be with us,” he said.

The Kaduna Police Command and the state government are yet to react to the development at the time of filling the report.

