Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and other Tenth Assembly Senate President aspirants to step down for Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

According to Ohanaeze worldwide, Senator-elect’s unassuming disposition and track record of accomplishments will assist the APC leadership and President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu to curb the activities of Biafra agitators and other secessionist commanders, make OBIdient core supporters have to rethink and reintegrate Southeast back to the mainstream and douse the political tension in the land.

Ohanaeze disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The statement reads in part; We have assessed the possibilities for a south-easterner to emerge as the President of the Senate in the 10th Assembly and Ndigbo resolved that the coast is clearer now, and there should be collaborative measures to ensure that the Southeast gets the position of the President of the Senate in the 10th Assembly. Ndigbo will continue to prevail upon our distinguished Senators to put forward our collective survival as a nation and other national considerations above all personal or primordial presumptions and allow the right things to be carried out so that there will be healing in the land and uniting the country will speed up the emergence of Southeasterner as the President of the Senate, in the 10th Assembly. Ndigbo unanimously urges other contestants from the southeast and other geopolitical zones to allow the political leader of the southeast and the chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, Engr Dave Umahi to enjoy all the privileges of amending the Senate standing rules and doctrine of necessity for him to emerge as the President of the Senate. We are confident that in a special consideration, Senators-elect will ponder in their wisdom and understanding, and will allow Governor Umahi, whose unassuming disposition and track record of accomplishments will assist the APC leadership and President-Elect Senator Bola Tinubu to curb the activities of Biafra agitators and other secessionist commanders, make obedient core supporters have a rethink and reintegrate Southeast back to the mainstream and douse the political tension in the land. Governor Umahi is the best candidate for the position of the Senate President and in the interest of the President-Elect and APC, there should be a concession given to the southeast for the interest of the country.

Ndigbo begs Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Izunaso to drop their ambitions and rally support for Governor David Umahi as actions are on top gear to bring other senators from other zones especially the North to support him for National peace and Unity.

