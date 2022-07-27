The Federal Government has concluded arrangements for the disbursement of N20,000 each to rural women across the country through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this in Abuja during a media parley with stakeholders on the implementation of the grant for vulnerable persons.

Farouq explained that the grant was designed to provide a one-off to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“A cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to poor women and men across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.

The Minister who implored the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant to improve productive activities that would generate more income and improve their living standard explained that the “main objective of the programme is to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“The specific objectives are: to increase access to financial capital required for economic and income-generating activities, promote financial inclusion among unbanked and underserved populations; and contribute towards improving their living standard.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to her, in line with President Buhari’s social inclusion, 70 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries comprise women while the remaining 30 per cent is for men.

She added that about 15 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries is specifically allocated to the segment of the population with special needs, including persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens in the country, forcibly displaced persons (internally displaced persons, returnees, etc), widows and orphans.

“The programme is targeted at poor rural and peri-urban women and men within the productive age of 18 and above,” she noted.

She explained that the implementing Ministry was working with critical Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), State governments as well as NGOs/CSOs, relevant stakeholders to identify, select and mobilise beneficiaries.

“The Ministry has engaged the services of Payment Service Providers (PSPs), all registered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for disbursement of funds. The cash grant of N20,000.00 is paid to target beneficiaries using physical payment and through bank accounts or wallets.

“We shall be flagging off disbursement in FCT on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and thereafter, the programme will be rolled out in all 36 States and FCT according to schedule,” she assured.





Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

FG set for disbursement of N20,000 grant to Rural Women, PLWDs nationwid

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

FG set for disbursement of N20,000 grant to Rural Women, PLWDs nationwid