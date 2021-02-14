Bandits kill farmer and son in Kaduna

Bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded Baka village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed a farmer and his son.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday.

The statement gave the names of the farmer as Dan’Azumi Musa and his son Sanusi Dan’Azumi.

According to the report, the bandits stormed his residence purportedly to kidnap them but a fierce resistance cost them their lives.

“The bandits, while shooting sporadically, forcefully gained entry into the residence of one Dan’Azumi Musa, a farmer in the area, attempting to kidnap him and his son, Sanusi Dan’Azumi. Upon resisting the bandits, they were both shot dead, the statement declared.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.”

