AK-47 carrying herdsmen: You are unfit for office, Akeredolu blasts Bauchi gov

For declaring support for herdsmen who carry AK-47 rifles, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has come under searing criticisms from people across political divides who described his statement as “careless and inciting.”

Mohammed had justified the carrying of the dangerous assault rifles by herdsmen on the premise of self-defence against cattle rustlers and other threats.

The chairman of the SouthWest Governors Forum and Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, described the Bauchi governor as an anarchist and one who is unfit for public office.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu expressed disappointment over the statement credited to the Bauchi governor, describing it as shocking and disappointing.

“We are persuaded to believe he didn’t make that statement. If indeed he made that statement and owns up to its contents, it then means that the Bauchi State governor has declared on behalf of the Federal Government, an Executive Order which now allows all Nigerians, herdsmen inclusive, to carry prohibited firearms like assault rifles for self-defence.

”That is exactly what the Governor has done and displayed by his conduct which brazenly depicts that whether other Nigerians like it or not, herdsmen must carry AK-47 for self defence while other non Fulani herdsmen must remain unarmed to be perpetual victims of arms wielding bandits,” Akeredolu said.

The governor, who also described the statement as careless talk and inciting said, ”by that statement, the governor has in one breath, agreed that indeed Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 and at the same time encouraging all to do likewise.

“The Bauchi governor has by his conduct and attitude ushered us into the next level on the path to anarchy. He’s not fit for public office, persons of such impecunious disposition and character are not fit for public office.

”As long as Nigeria’s constitution remains unchanged, it is still unlawful for any unauthorised persons to carry prohibited arms. The statement is most despicable, highly recommended for the dust bin of careless talks.”

