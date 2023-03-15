By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly killed 10 people in a fresh attack in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of Zango Kataf, Francis Sani, who confirmed the attack in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, said the attack took place on Tuesday.

While appealing for calm, he also called on the government to deploy more troops in the area in order to stop the persistent attacks in his communities.

Sani lamented that the recent attack was coming after one week when a similar attack occured in the area prompting the council to impose 24 hours curfew in the local government area.

“Unfortunately with this measure, people will still take up arms and inflict terror on innocent citizens.

Also speaking on the incident, the President of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Dr. Samuel Ache, also disclosed that 10 people were killed, and four injured, while many others were still missing.

He alleged that the people have lost confidence in security following the persistent attacks in the area.

“Youth from neighbouring communities made efforts to repel the attack on the community but were prevented by the military,” he alleged.

As of the time of filing the report, there is no official statement from the police or the state government on the latest onslaught.

