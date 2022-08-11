Bandits attack immigration patrol base, one officer killed, two injured

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Bandits have attacked an immigration patrol base in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, killing one immigration officer in the attack while two others were injured.

The Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service in the state, ACG Ismail Abba Aliyu, disclosed this in a news conference on Wednesday.

According to him,  the bandits ambushed the officers who were on patrol along the Galadi-Birniwa axis on Tuesday night.

He said the bandits, numbering about five stormed the patrol base on two motorbikes and started attacking the officers.

“One was carrying three people and the other one was carrying two people and immediately on arrival, they opened fire on the Immigration officers on patrol, which resulted in the death of one of the staff named Abdullahi Mohammed (CIA) while two others sustained bullet injuries,”

He identified the injured officers as Abba Musa Kiyawa and Zubairu Garba, while others, as gathered, flew during the attack.

The gunmen were said to have fled into the bush after exchanging gunfire with the officers, leaving their motorcycles and phones behind.

The two injured officers, according to the Comptroller, are responding to treatment in a medical facility in Jigawa State.

The comptroller stated that the Command will submit the recovered handsets and motorcycles to the police for further investigation.

He urged residents of the state to assist the law enforcement agencies by providing any useful information that could aid in the capture of the criminal.

