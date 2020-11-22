Bandits ambush policemen, kill activist, abduct another in Kaduna

Bandits on Friday night ambushed a police team, leaving one person dead and another injured. However, one other person was abducted by the bandits.

The three persons, believed to be activists, were reportedly returning from a meeting with the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani before they were caught in a crossfire.

In the process, one of them, Rabiu Auwal died, while another, El-Khattab Arewa was left in critical condition and has been admitted in a hospital.

The third, Sani Khalil Rigasa, is believed to have been abducted by the kidnappers. According to the statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday, armed bandits ambushed troops and security operatives patrolling Rigasa-Link Road at Rugar Bello Junction.

The statement further said that the armoured personnel carrier of the police was riddled with bullets from the bandits. However, stray bullets hit the victims who were driving from the Mando axis of the RigasaLink Road l. Information reached Sunday Tribune that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a message of condolence to the deceased’s family and while wishing El-Khattab a speedy recovery.