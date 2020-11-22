2023: Why presidency should remain in the North —Kwande

Nigeria’s former ambassador to Switzerland and chieftain of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, has canvassed that the presidency should be zoned to the North in 2023 by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to Sunday Tribune in Jos, Ambassador Kwande said that zoning has no place in Nigeria’s constitution and added that it was an arrangement by political parties to address some political issues confronting the country, particularly the PDP which started it to pacify the South over the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.

“It started with the PDP, zoning is not part of our constitution, it was a party arrangement. The South produced former President Olusegun Obasanjo for eight years, after that North, in the person of the late Umaru Yar’Adua took over but could not complete the first term before he died. The vice, Goodluck Jonathan, completed the term in line with the constitution of the country.

“Instead of Jonathan to allow another northerner to contest in 2011, he contested and won, thereby depriving the North the opportunity of completing its eight years. So, in line with the zoning arrangements of the PDP, the North still has another four-year term.

“The principle of zoning is an internal arrangement of political party, if PDP is not jettisoning zoning in 2023, the North still has another four years because former President Goodluck Jonathan took away the four years that belonged to the North. The question of Buhari being a president from the North is irrelevant, he belongs to another political party, zoning is a party affair,” he said.

