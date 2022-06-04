Bamidele emerges Oyo ADC gubernetorial candidate

A medical doctor, Dr Ghaniyu Bamidele, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State.

Dr Bamidele was declared the winner at a primary election of the party held at Premier Hotel Ibadan on Saturday.

The election was monitored by the representatives of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party’s National primary election committee headed by Ibrahim Manzo.

Dr Bamidele was elected unopposed after which he was declared winner by the primary election committee

In his acceptance speech, Bamidele appreciated the delegates and members of the party.

While he however promised to look into the development of education, poverty alleviation and security in the state if elected.