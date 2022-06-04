Bamidele emerges Oyo ADC gubernetorial candidate

A medical doctor, Dr Ghaniyu Bamidele, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State.
Dr Bamidele was declared the winner at a primary election of the party held at Premier Hotel Ibadan on Saturday.
The election was monitored by the representatives of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party’s National primary election committee headed by Ibrahim Manzo.
Dr Bamidele was elected unopposed after which he was declared winner by the primary election committee
In his acceptance speech, Bamidele appreciated the delegates and members of the party.
While he however promised to look into the development of education, poverty alleviation and security in the state if elected.
Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.