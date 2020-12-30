Balogun congratulates new Miss Oyo

THE senator representing Oyo South, Senator Kola Balogun, has congratulated the newly crowned Miss Oyo, Adedoja Adeyemi, saying it is not by chance that she excelled in the keenly contested competition.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Rotimi Ojasope, the lawmaker also commended the other contestants for daring to compete in the beauty pageant.

According to Senator Balogun who was the special guest of honour, Miss Adedoja had worked very hard and the result had been outstanding.

He said: ‘I was represented at the beauty pageant by my darling wife and glad with the feedback I got. I must congratulate the organisers for the brilliant performance and the great success recorded.

“The new Miss Oyo is now empowered to showcase her talents, make impact and promote the causes she believes in for the next 12 months.

“I wish the new queen a glorious and impactful reign.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…