As crime, violence surge in Oyo, police call for vigilance

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has in recent weeks experienced a surge in incidences of violence, gang clashes, vandalism, looting, kidnapping, jungle justice and other criminalities.

From Yemetu to Aremo, Monatan, Bashorun, Elekuro, Oke-Ado, Orita Aperin among others, it has a record of one form of criminality or the other, in the past few days.

On Monday alone, there was a mob attack on three persons alleged to be criminals in Oke-Ado, Molete and Monatan areas of Ibadan.

While two persons were burnt in the Oke-Ado and Monatan incidents, the alleged criminal in Molete was rescued from the throes of death by the men of the Amotekun corps.

Monday’s incidences had been preceded by various burning of people in areas like Bashorun, Parliament road, Ring Road and Iwo Road.

On Sunday, there was clash between two warring groups at Aremo community leaving shops vandalised and looted.

The fracas between Irefin boys and the Paadi boys was a free-for-all leaving several persons injured and properties destroyed.

In another act of violence, some hoodlums took to the streets of Yemetu, on Sunday, breaking windscreens and damaging cars.

There were also records of clashes, looting and gang violence, in recent days, in areas like Labo, Orita Aperin, Elekuro, Kosodo, Oranyan, Born Photo and Popoyemoja areas of Ibadan.

Kidnappings were also recorded in the state to include that of the elder sister of the Deputy Majority Leader for the Oyo State House of Assembly, Babalola Jumoke Oludele, who was kidnapped last Monday.

The suspected kidnappers trailed Jumoke on her way back from the shop till Monatan area of Ibadan where they launched the attack.

Similarly, a former house of representatives candidate on the platform of Accord Party (AP), Dr Fatai Aborode was recently robbed and shot dead along Apodun road, Igangan by four unknown gunmen.

A worker at Delydad quarry located in Moniya, Ibadan was also recently kidnapped by a five-man criminal gang, while one Hassan Mill, who is a Lebanese, was kidnapped but later rescued from his abductors.

Moniya also recorded the killing of a security guard of Tybato petroleum oil, Isau Yisah.

Yisah was found hacked to death by yet-to-be-identified persons at the wheel alignment section within the filling station.

Via her Twitter handle, one Olaitan, a resident of Ibadan, also recounted how she was attacked in the middle of a dimly-lit Secretariat road before the University College Hospital (UCH).

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi said the recent report of criminalities is not unconnected with the tendency for criminal elements to wake up during the yuletide period.

He, however, noted that it was expedient for residents of the state to be more security conscious, be vigilant and not make themselves vulnerable.

He bemoaned that persons usually took security tips with levity and allow themselves to be vulnerable.

While stating that the command constantly rejigged its security architecture to meet contemporary challenges, Fadeyi harped on the need for people to be vigilant and shun going to places where they are unsure of appreciable security presence.

He noted that it was impossible for the police to be everywhere at the same time and urged residents to promptly make reports when they get wind of criminal activities in their areas.

While appreciating some collaborations with the police in terms of providing security information, Fadeyi condemned the recent penchant for people to take to jungle justice to deal with suspected criminals.

He warned that anyone arrested for carrying out jungle justice will be charged for murder, noting that some scapegoats will soon be paraded.

Meanwhile, he said five suspects have been arrested through the collaborative efforts of the joint patrol teams from Agugu, Mapo and Idi-Aro in connection with the violent clash between two warring factions at the Aremo community, Ibadan on Sunday.

He added that the suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan for discreet investigation.

This is as he said the Oyo State Police Command had made an arrest in the ongoing investigation of the kidnap of Mrs Jumoke Babalola Oludele, a sister to a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Sunkanmi Babalola.

Gbenga Fadeyi further affirmed that the suspect is currently being quizzed by members of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) of the command.

Fadeyi added that the suspect is currently being quizzed to obtain useful information while efforts are also been intensified to rescue the hostage and also arrest the culprits.

