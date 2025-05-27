Bala, Damagun are PDP’s biggest problem — Ex-Benue gov, Suswam

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has been described as the biggest problem of the PDP in the midst of the present crisis which has locked the Party.

Another big problem of the party is the extant chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Former Governor of Benue State, Sen. Gabriel Suswam who said this on Arise TV also said that nobody should blame Nyesome Wike for what he is doing to the PDP as these leaders have made compromises with him.

“Damagum is the biggest problem that we have in the party. Bala Mohammed, as the chairman of the PDP governor’s forum, guided him.

“He is not doing his job. And that is why we are here. Because as far as PDP is concerned, Bala is the president, because, governors are the ones who are sponsoring the party now.

“They are providing the money for the running of the party. And Bala is the leader of that group, so he is the leader of the party, so to speak. And so if he’s not guiding the National Working Committee properly, then the bulk stop on his table.

He said the failure of the party leaders to stand by the agreements they had following the two they held meetings with Nyesome Wike in Lagos and Abuja, was in bad faith.

Suswam said it was indeed disappointing that these leaders would enter into an agreement they knew other stakeholders of the party would not conform to was a clear show of distrust.

“They are the biggest problems that we have in PDP. It is wicked. If Bala and Damagum have done what they should do, there’s no way that we will be having this kind of shenanigans in the party.”

According to him, while desperate measures are being taken to rescue the PDP it was out of place for these leaders to continue to act in such a way that they are constituting problems to the party.

“If we don’t have good leadership, that family is ruined. What has happened to PDP, basically, is that of leadership, lack of capacity on the part of the leadership of the party.

“How can people have had secret meetings? The FCT minister mentioned it. He was invited. They had an agreement in Lagos. There was another meeting in Abuja, in the house of a former senate president, where those agreements were consolidated.

“If you are sincere to the people, and when we were called, former governors and current governors, about two weeks ago for a meeting, none of this was before us. Nobody knew that there were secret meetings where agreements were reached with the FCT minister. If you engage somebody in an agreement, You honor the agreement.

“I do not blame the FCT minister for what he is saying. It is dishonorable for me to call you and agree on something with you, at my level, and then I reneged without reference to you.

If we are called to a meeting by the current governors, under the leadership of the PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed, and that we’re not aware that they had had two meetings, we can not agree on some agreement with him, if people at this level, engage in those kind of activities, it’s very unfortunate.”

The former Benue State Governor said he is in full support of Governor of Akwa Ibom State , Umo Eno, for his safety move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He says something that makes sense. He says he doesn’t want to be in a party where, after he wins the election, on a technicality basis, they will say, the person who signs your form is not supposed to sign your form.

“And so on that basis, among other reasons he gave, he’s leaving the PDP. And I agree with him totally. I agree with him, because that has happened before.”

