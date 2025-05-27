Ekiti primary healthcare workers hail Oyebanji over salary increase

Primary Health Care (PHC) workers across Ekiti State have lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his unwavering commitment to staff welfare following his approval of the outstanding 10 percent salary increment under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for PHC personnel in the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly signed in Ado-Ekiti by the Chairman of the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Workers’ Association, Comrade Tayo Bade-Gboyega, and the State Secretary, Comrade Cornelius Makanjuola.

The association described the governor as a people-friendly leader with a deep understanding of the challenges facing grassroots health workers.

According to the association, “The recent approval and implementation of the 10 percent salary increment effectively removes the long-standing disparity between state health workers and their counterparts in the Primary Health Care sector.”

The workers noted that the governor’s gesture would bolster morale, motivation, and productivity among PHC personnel across the 16 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

“This is not just a financial adjustment. It is a bold and empathetic policy decision that reaffirms Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to equitable welfare and the revitalisation of the grassroots health system,” the statement noted.

The association also extended gratitude to key stakeholders whose efforts contributed to the approval process, including the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Ekiti, Comrade Oluseyi Olatunde; the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Femi Ajoloko; the management of the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency; and the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission.

Comrade Bade-Gboyega emphasised that the governor’s gesture “aligns with the broader objectives of strengthening the health system at the community level and advancing universal health coverage.”

She pointed out that “the development has been widely celebrated by health workers and stakeholders, who see it as a testament to the Governor’s listening ear and responsive leadership style, especially in sectors critical to the well-being of the people.”

The association further noted that the increment “comes at a time when the state government is making significant investments in health infrastructure, equipment, and training,” adding that “ensuring the welfare of frontline workers is a vital step in the right direction.”

The workers pledged continued dedication to their duties and reaffirmed their support for the Oyebanji-led administration’s efforts to reposition the health sector for improved service delivery.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE