Alleged forgery: Court issues bench warrant against FCTA Director, others

Justice Suleiman Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Garki, Abuja, today issued a bench warrant against the Director of Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Joseph Eriki, and 10 others, to compel their appearance before the court for arraignment in a case filed against them by the Federal Government.

The judge issued the warrant following an application by the prosecuting counsel, David Kaswe.

Kaswe informed the court that all efforts to ensure the defendants’ presence for their arraignment in the charge marked FCT/HC/CR/87/2025 had proved abortive.

He stated that despite being aware of the charge and the scheduled arraignment, the defendants failed to appear in court. Neither the defendants nor their legal representatives were present.

“We have not been able to produce the defendants in court. The prosecution has made every effort, including making phone calls, informing their lawyers, and contacting those who stood as sureties for them at the police station during the investigation. However, all efforts have proved abortive.

“In the circumstances, and in the spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), which contemplates speedy and day-to-day trials, we are applying under Section 124 of the ACJA for the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendants as a last resort to compel their attendance,” Kaswe said.

In his bench ruling, Justice Belgore held that due to the defendants’ evasiveness and failure to respond positively to the prosecuting authority, the court was compelled to issue a bench warrant.

“For reasons of their evasiveness and lack of a positive response to the call of the prosecuting authority—despite having been granted bail by the police during the investigation—bench warrants are hereby issued against all the defendants to compel their appearance before this court for arraignment on the six-count charge dated February 31, 2025, and filed on the same day,” the judge ruled.

He subsequently adjourned the case to June 4 for the arraignment of the defendants.

The Federal Government had filed a six-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, use of a forged document as genuine, and criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duty, against Eriki and 10 others.

Charged alongside the FCTA director are: Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Donatec Electrical Company Limited, Super Structure Limited, Weatherfield Engineering, Marine Service Limited, Asher Information Services Limited, Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi, and Sarajo Aliyu Ogbole Michael.

The defendants are alleged to have unlawfully entered Plots 461–470 and 486–496, which belong to Etha Ventures, and erected structures with the intent to defraud the company.

According to the prosecution, in furtherance of their intent, the defendants fraudulently secured a consent judgment in suit number FCT/HC/CV/240/2018, which gave title of Plot 1406 (comprising Plots 461–470 and 486–496), Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja, to Super Structure Limited.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE