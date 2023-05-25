With less than four days to go, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has released the sum of N3.944 bIllion for the payment of gratuity to no fewer than 820 Civil Servants comprising 355 staff in the services of the State government, 254 staff of LGAs and 210 staff of the LGEAs who retired between January and May this year (2023).

The State Head of Service (HOS) Muhammad Sufiyanu Bena who disclosed this at a Press briefing in his Office with Journalists stated that the governor has graciously released this money for payment in line with his promises not to leave behind gravity payment to an incoming governor to inherits.

Bena stated further that contrary to the rumour going around the State that Governor Bagudu is going to leave a heap of pension benefits to his successor in office, governor Bagudu has made real his promises to pay every Civil servant who retires during his administration tenure.

He reiterated that those Officers whose names were omitted during the last payment exercise for 2017 to 2019 have been captured for payments today which means Governor Bagudu and his government is not owing any Civil Servers in the State a kobo from the regime of the former Governor Usman Nasamu Dakingari.

The Head of Service, therefore, called on all the retirees to invest their money heavily in Agriculture in their own interest so that their benefit would not go in vain. Pointing out that Bagudu’s name would go down in history as the only Governor in Nigeria who is not owing his government Staff.

