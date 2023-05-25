The Ogun State Police Command detained a man named Adeyemi Babatunde on 22nd May 2023 for allegedly raping his 5-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The victim’s mother complained to the Ijebu Mushin divisional headquarters that her daughter had been complaining of pain whenever she needed to urinate as well as whenever she was bathing her and touching her private area. This led to the arrest of the 28-year-old suspect.

Once she realized this, she put pressure on the little girl to explain what had occurred to her privates. When her mother wasn’t home, the victim told her that her father had lay her on the bed and pushed his manhood into her private area.

The DPO Ijebu Mushin division, CSP Simire Hillary, immediately dispatched his detectives to the scene after learning of the incident, and the culprit was ultimately taken into custody.

According to reports, the guy admitted to the crime during questioning but said he didn’t know what had hit him at the moment.

In confirming the incident, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi of the state police command said that CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, the state commissioner of police, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labor section for additional investigation and prosecution.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE