Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has tasked members-elect of the 10th National Assembly, to be united as they go about their task of the legislature and represent their various Senatorial and Federal Constituencies to bring about the change coveted by Nigerians.

Obi who addressed the Good Governance Summit” virtually, through the Zoom platform, organized by the Labour Party for its elected members across the country pointed out that the desire for change by the Nigerian people was still glaring and Nigerians want that change to come from their representatives in the National Assembly.

In his short message, Obi appealed to the elected members not to allow themselves to be swayed by the politics that undermined truth, justice and fairness for the Nigerian people.

The LP presidential candidate said “I appeal that we all work as a family in building this party and lie up to the expectation of Nigerians who have decided that we have a future and they will go down the road with us.

“Ours is for the masses to do the interest of that new Nigeria and where you find yourself today is an ambassador for that new Nigeria.

“To be able to project these things, you can see the challenges needed to be changed in Nigeria, the level of poverty, insecurity and all the many problems the country is going through today which can easily consume all of us.

“It is for us to be able to change that and you are at the forefront of doing this, to ensure that your activities, involvement and everything have the interest of the masses.

“The main thing is for us to remain together. Whatever you people are doing, please do it as a family, so that we will be able to carry the party and the leader along in whatever you are doing.

Earlier at the Summit, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure said elected members should know that today the expectations from the Nigerian public from the elected candidates of the Labour Party are high.

He said the LP-elected candidates must ensure they stand on the side of the people on whose mandate they are in the 10th Assembly.

His words: “You have the responsibility to stand with your people and also the responsibility to work with your colleagues.





On my part “I will not rest on my oars until we are able to set Nigeria on the path of groups and be part of development,” he said.

House of Reps member-elect, Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal, Constituency in Enugu said those elected on the platform of the party should perish the thought of using the party as a vehicle to get to the Assembly and begin to do otherwise.

He called on all members of the 10th assembly to stand by the ethos of the party which is to prove the lives of Nigerians.

