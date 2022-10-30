In ‘Jayden’ EP, S Gee takes fans on a new ride

Nigerian music industry space is constantly being filled up with budding music talents that are blessed with the ability to write time timeless and relatable songs.

One of them is Afropop genius, and songwriter Shittu Ganiyu popularly known as S Gee “Sweet Melody”.

For those who have monitored his rise on the music scene, S Gee has proven to many music listeners that he’s in the music business for real.

Armed with spontaneous ability to make song out of any situation and relate it with what the people may be going through, the budding singer says he didn’t come into the music industry to play second fiddle to anyone.

According to him there may have been those who doubt his music talent before now, but his new six-track EP, Jayden, which was released days back has eliminated all doubts.

At the listening party of the body of work in Lagos days back, S Gee showed how much he has mastered his craft as he took the audience on a musical journey laced with melodies.

One of the tracks on the EP, Damilohun reflects the singer’s deep desire to rise to the top of his game even as he continues thrill his fans.

S Gee who is the front-line act of SonyJojo Entertainment, the EP features six tracks with production credits from Coublon, Fiokee, Nipkeys, T.U.C, DeeYasso, Rhaffy.

Speaking about his music journey and lyrical prowess, S Gee said he has always been fascinated by deep knowledge of Nigerian music legends who used their lyrics to tell stories that shaped the minds of their listeners.

For him, it has been a long journey to stardom and he’s not ready to blow his chances but to keep his place in the music industry with consistent release of songs and top-notch visuals.

“I have worked really hard over the years and the result is the masterpiece we have just released. Every track reflects my journey and growth, which is very important for any serious-minded artiste.”

With Trabaye, No Forget, Pull Up, Damilohun, Nkem, Dey Ok, S Gee said he poured his mind into every track to remind the people that he was truly made for this moment.