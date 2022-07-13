Ayu, Atiku, other PDP chieftains land in Osun for Adeleke

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, will on Thursday, lead party chieftains including its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and governors elected under the party to Osogbo, Osun State for a grand rally to canvass support for Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the PDP Governorship candidate in Saturday’s poll.

The main opposition party boss officially resumed duties on Monday following his return from a short vacation abroad.

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, confirmed that he met with members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on resumption and commended the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, “for effectively holding brief” as Acting National Chairman for the period that he was on vacation.

He also applauded the members of the NWC, other organs and critical stakeholders of the party for the cohesiveness and unity of purpose that pervade the Party.

The National Chairman expressed confidence that with the prevailing overwhelming support of the people, the PDP and its candidate, Adeleke will emerge victorious in the Saturday, July 16, 2022 Governorship election in Osun State.

Similarly, he expressed satisfaction that the ongoing consultations and efforts for the success of the PDP in the 2023 general elections are yielding very positive results.

The National Chairman, therefore, called on all members and teeming supporters of the party to remain united and focused on the PDP’s mission to rescue, redirect and rebuild the nation from “the misrule” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke is bidding to unseat the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, on July 16 after having squared up with him in the 2018 exercise.

Other PDP heavy-weights who will grace mega-rally are serving governors on the party’s platform and party elders including former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Ayu has, therefore, charged all stakeholders in Osun State, party faithful and residents to come out en mass to grace the mega-rally.

“I charge every lover of democracy and good governance to come out and identify with the PDP candidate, Sen. Ademola. He is the face of positive change,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Ayu Atiku in Osun…