Ayandoye emerges APP gov candidate in Oyo

Mr Yinusa Ayandoye has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Oyo State.

Ayandoye emerged unopposed at the party’s primary held in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Chairman of the electoral panel, Mr M.A. Adelegan said delegates of the party across the various zones of the state reached a consensus on having Ayandoye as the party’s governorship candidate.

The primary was supervised by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Mr Dapo Aderibigbe and Mr Moroof Adeoye.

While delivering his acceptance speech, Ayandoye announced Christopher Olanipekun as his running mate.

Noting that wrestling power from an incumbent is not a tea party, Ayandoye urged the party faithful to redouble their efforts and work together to ensure victory for all the party’s candidates for the various elective positions.





