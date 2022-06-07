APC Convention: South West consensus suffers setback, as Fayemi, Osinbajo adamant

Moves by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West to present a “consensus” candidate ahead of Tuesday presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have suffered setback.

A source at the meeting told Tribune Online in confidence that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi rebuffed entreaties to them to step down for former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Checks revealed that names of five presidential aspirants were submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by the forum of the APC Governors, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

The five aspirants from the Southern part of the country include, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the forum of 36 States Governors, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The party source told Tribune Online that Professor Osinbajo told the APC leaders that he has been demonised by Tinubu’s supporters and has vowed to test his acceptability by proceeding to contest at Eagles Square.

An aide of Ekiti State Governor who craved not to be named also told Tribune Online that his principal was hopeful of victory.





“We are prepared to run and we are winning. We will shock everybody,” he told Tribune Online.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… South West consensus suffers setback…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… South West consensus suffers setback… South West consensus suffers setback…