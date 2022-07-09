AWAMN inaugurates Oyo State Chapter

The Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) has inaugurated the Oyo State Chapter of the association, tasking it to take charge of its destiny in conformity with the provisions of the Association’s Constitution.

President of AWAMN, Dr David Oluwasegun Oriyomi, at the ceremony in Ibadan recently, said it was important that they work in the best interest of their members and the environment, stating that as an essential service provider, “we focus on servicing our clients, it is the quality of service we provide that will prompt our clients to pay. We must aggressively deliver our services in the same aggression with which we drive the collection of our revenues.”

Stating that the industry was capital intensive and highly sensitive to foreign exchange rates, the president noted that members were using naira to fund dollar-related costs, making it not a business for the faint hearted.

He pledged the national body’s support for the chapter, promising to avail them guidance, business support, local and international training, access to funding, national and international visibility through a recognised strong brand and strong affiliation to international reputable organisations as ISWA.

Oriyomi called on the Oyo State Government to give more attention to the waste and environmental sector in allocation of funds in their budgets, pointing out that “our job is essentially preventive healthcare, and as it is said, Prevention is better than cure. If our job is done properly, then, it prevents illnesses and diseases.”

He welcomed the new chapter to AWAMN, urging members to be mindful of the challenges before them as they were not in it alone, just as he tasks them to show more than passing interest in Government policies, especially those relating to the environment.

“Be proactive rather than reactive, guide your job jealously by providing topnotch services to your clients and the environment because there are many predators ready to feed on your sweat!

“Note that the success you acquire on your job is closely knitted to the aesthetics of the environment. Remember that cleanliness is next to Godliness. He who tenders the earth actually does God’s will,” the AWAMN President counseled, welcoming the Oyo State Chapter to their fold on behalf of the association, and asking for continuous collaboration to lift the association to greater heights as he congratulated the leadership of past Associations that have decided to collapse their structures into one, believing and hoping that they can achieve more when they are together.

The president said they were pleased that in their pursuit of a national spread, they have the Oyo State Chapter as their latest addition, stating that they are currently in discussion with Kano, Imo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States to mention as potential Chapters to further enlarge their State Chapters, comprising Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and now Oyo State.

Responding, Chairman of the Oyo State Chapter, Mr. Bbatunde Mosuro, welcomed members from the national headquarters, thanking the Chapter’s council of elders led by Pa Stephen Ogundipe for successfully steering the ship of the Association from the early days of RCA, the feuding times of TCA Vs PSPs till now.

“We appreciate them for being wholeheartedly committed to sustained peace, growth and progress of this Association we have now. It is our prayer that at the end we will be worthy ambassadors of AWAMN,” Mosuro said, calling on waste contractors in the State still skeptical of the motive and intension of AWAMN, Oyo State Chapter, to join and avail them their capacity, expertise, networks, ideas and resources, assuring them that they will let go the old ways that didn’t encourage them to advance and shun sentiments that kept them stationary.

