2023: YPP candidate says education, health are his priorities in Anambra

The Young Progressive Party (YPP), candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, has said that education and health will be his major priorities in the senate if given the opportunity to represent.

Dr Umeadi, said this during the 2022 3rd edition of the Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation for Science Quiz Competition/Award ceremony for Secondary School in Anambra State, held at ASUBEB conference hall, Awka, on Friday.

In his words, “For me, health and education rank the first on what I and other YPP candidates in Anambra can do. We are to increase efficiency and reward commitment.”

On health, we will provide better facilities at the primary health level, and more accessible so people can just go and have access to health.”

On education, Umeadi emphasised the need to prioritise education and encourage partnership.

“When it comes to education, it is important we understand that it is about our future. APGA government has done nothing about education in Anambra State. I will focus on affordability and quality education, not only in my Senatorial District but in the Anambra State.

“It’s about making sure you train the teachers and hold them responsible. It’s about a partnership with the private sector. We need to unleash the power of the private sector.”

Umeadi, who was represented at the ceremony, by the Coordinator of the Foundation, Chief Ikem Onwuadi, said, “Let me tell Ndi Anambra, the women, traders, youths, we don’t need anybody who doesn’t know what it means to serve, we need people with right content of character which today YPP under the leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah represents. The YPP is that party to watch. Right promise, right commitment. We want to make Anambra the best state you have ever seen.”

He said the Foundation since its inception has organized football tournaments at Clubs levels thrice, 2019, 2020 and 2021, seminars for youth development twice, beauty contest for Njikoka Council Area of the State, once in 2021, where Miss Chioma Okeke emerges the Queen.

He noted that the Foundation received a prestigious Anambra State Friends of Education Award in 2021, under the immediate past administration of Willie Obiano.

In her brief remarks, the Director, Science and Technology Department of the Anambra State Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC), Lady Ebele Okudoh, said the Commission is highly elated in the doggedness and resolute contributions of the financial, Dr Umeadi, especially, now that World is facing retrogressive economic trends.

She noted that the Foundation in collaborating with the PPSSC and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), worked tirelessly this year to produce the best in Science subjects both in Senior and Junior Categories, which has been meritoriously awarded.

Lady Akudoh, gave the names of the winners in the quiz competition for Senior categories including; Ezenwunne Favour Mmesoma ( LSSS Adazi first), Ilechuku Dabere (CSS Isuofia second), Emeke Egbunna Chinecherem (QRC Onitsha third), Nwujeh Soluchukwu (DMGS Onitsha Fouth), Nnakaenyi Chisom (MRMCSS fifth) and Odigwe Chisom Judith (LSSS Adazi sixth position) while the Junior Categories has; Ejakanome Chiamaka (MRMCSS Nnewi first), Ugochukwu Desmond (CKS Onitsha second) and Okeke Anthony (St Joseph Seminary Awka-Etiti got the third position).





Nigerian Tribune learnt that Dr Umeadi is running the keenly contest with Senator Victor Umeh (Labour Party), Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP), and Hon. Dozie Nwankwo (APGA) and Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe for the APC.

