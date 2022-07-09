Gov Lalong meets diaspora biker, Kunle Adeyanju; restates commitment to eradicate Polio

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has received Kunle Adeyanju the diaspora biker who rode from London to Nigeria.

Kunle who is in Jos as part of his advocacy for the fight against Polio met with Governor Simon Lalong at the oldest golf course in Nigeria, Rayfield 1913.

He said he is still going around the country to encourage Nigerians to keep on doing what they have done to fight against Polio so that the disease will not come back again.

Adeyanju stated that just last week, Polio was recorded in the UK and also reiterated the fact that Malawi, Cote D’Ivoire and Togo still have Polio. Therefore it is very important for the country to sustain its efforts to permanently kick polio out of Nigeria so that Polio will never return.

Governor congratulated Kunle Adeyanju for a successful trip from London and also welcome him to Plateau State, describing him as a hero and worthy ambassador of the nation.

Lalong also appreciated his effort in fighting against Polio, a disease which he said did a lot of damage to Nigeria and took a very long time to be checkmated.

The Governor also told him that he is a major donor in the fight against Polio by his reason of being a member of the Rotary International, a body that has led in the fight against Polio globally.

He assured him that the Government of Plateau State will continue to do its best to not only address polio-related matters but also handle other diseases that pose a threat to public health and safety.

Lalong also told Adeyanju that his administration has continued to create the right atmosphere for tourism and sports to thrive thereby making it possible for more people to visit Plateau State for leisure and business.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to Adeyanju to use the benefit of his visit to Plateau State to send out the correct information about the fact that a new Plateau that is peaceful, accommodating and investor-friendly has emerged out of the sustained efforts of the Rescue Administration.

