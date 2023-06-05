The President, of C&S Unification, Ondo State and founder of Success Gate C&S Christ’s Church International, Primate (Dr) Ade Ademisokun-Turton has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to work together with the opposition to rebuild Nigeria into an orderly society.

Ademisokun-Turton who stated this in Akure, while speaking on the state of the country, appealed to Tinubu not to embrace dictatorial tendency, saying opposition should not be muscled to ensure accountability of government and preserve institutions.

The clergy said Nigeria needs a vibrant opposition, but said the absence of opposition may likely further weaken Nigeria’s institutions and endanger human agency, appealing to the President to engage capable and competent people who can work with him to turn around the country and should look beyond his party members.

According to him, “President Tinubu ought to have known now that God has an assignment for him and he should beware of politicians around who want to head certain ministries or another to harness wealth.

“Tinubu should not forget that people do not vote for him in Lagos State during the last election. You know his campaign was anchored on his achievements in Lagos State to become the president, but they didn’t vote for him in Lagos. Why?

“He became so overbearing in Lagos? They were lords in the state. Also, his dictatorial tendency should be addressed if he desires to succeed as Nigeria’s president.

“He should put favouritism apart. He should know by now that that was the reason why some people worked for him to put him into power.

“It is now left for him to decide whether to write his name in gold or go along with others. He must not forget what happened to Jonathan, the man who said he went to school without a shoe.

“He had the opportunity at that time whether his name should be written in gold or become a member of a ruling class. He eventually joined the ruling family.

“Tinubu should not join the ruling family and everything has to start with picking his ministers. Although the politicians will eventually become his ministers. But ideally, he shouldn’t have done that in all ramifications.

“He shouldn’t forget Shagari who brought in those who are not politicians into his government to help him solve some problems. He shouldn’t look at some of the past governors who have looted the treasury and helped him to get into power, now needed to be compensated. Compensation can come in another way.





“Ideally, people should not be compensated with a political office. He should reach out to the opposition. Those who are likely to be useful there should work with him. We are all Nigerians. As far as he wants to solve Nigeria’s problems, he should reach out to everybody that can assist him achieve that.

