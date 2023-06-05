The Chairman and Coordinator, “2023 World Environment Day”, Delta chapter, Mr Paul Akporowho, has called on the Federal Government to formulate policies that would regulate the usage of plastic in the country.

Akporowho made the call on Monday shortly after members of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Delta chapter had observed the exercise at Ugbuwangue Market, Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing newsmen, Akporowho who was also a former National Secretary of NES, said that many countries in Africa had prohibited the use of plastic as packaging materials.

He added that some countries were phasing out the usage of plastics and replacing them with “paper bags” in view of their hazardous effect on the environment and health.

“Paper bags were replaced with polythene bags. We should go back to the use of paper bags because they are degradable and are made from degradable bio-products like timber.

“Timber is natural to the environment and can degrade easily. That is why we are encouraging it,” he said.

The former NES scribe also called for an action plan by the Delta government to manage plastic waste noting that it was not the responsibility of the Federal Government to manage waste in the state.

According to him, by the Constitution, waste management was residual to the states and local governments.

“State government should focus on drawing an action plan to manage plastic wastes along with other waste,” Akporowho said.

He, however, said that plastic wastes should be segregated and given special attention while taking care of others like refuse waste.

Speaking on the programme, Akporowho said that the theme of the “2023 World Environment Day” was “Local Solution to Plastic Pollution”.





He added that the NES had successfully enlightened traders and stakeholders in Ugbuwangue Market on the hazards of plastic waste pollution.

“NES, Delta chapter joined other stakeholders in the world to commemorate the 2023 World Environment Day and we focused on plastic waste pollution.

“Plastic materials centuries ago were hailed as solutions to the packaging problems because it is cheaper and effective, but a few decades ago, we have seen that plastic waste has become a nuisance.

“Whatever plastic we disposed of on the earth’s surface, in most cases finds its way into the natural drains and canals, goes down the stream until they get into the ocean.

“Along the line, they constitute hazards to marine and aquatic life, block drainages and cause flooding in urban areas.

“When fish in the canals and ocean eat the plastic wastes, it becomes hazardous to them and when we eat the fish it constitutes health problems to us,” he said.

Dr Lauretta Aherobo, National Financial Secretary of NES handled the sensitisation section while other members of the society engaged in picking plastic waste within the market square.

Dr Aherobo urged the traders to ensure proper disposal of their plastic wastes noting that it had a lot of environmental and health implications.

“Do not dispose of your plastic wastes or burn them. They can pollute our environment, water and also cause health challenges like infertility among others.

“Gather them inside polythene bags and give them to companies that recycle plastic waste materials. If you burn them, it will cause air pollution

“If you live them on the ground, they will find their way to the canals and cause a lot of health and environmental hazards,” she said.

Some of the traders who were elated by the exercise thanked the people for their awareness.

